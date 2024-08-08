Plattsburgh honors Purple Heart recipients

The Clinton County American Legion and the Town of Plattsburgh hosted a National Purple Heart Day ceremony at the Battlefield Memorial Gateway Park Wednesday evening.

The Town of Plattsburgh is an officially designated Purple Heart Community and an obelisk featuring the Purple Heart marks the beginning of the Purple Heart Trail at the Battlefield Memorial Gateway Park.

Veterans and community members gathered at the park to recognize local Purple Heart recipients. The military decoration is awarded to those killed or wounded while serving. Town Supervisor Michael Cashman led the ceremony.

“Originally established by General George Washington on August 7, 1782 as the Badge of Military Merit, the Purple Heart is one of the oldest military awards presented to servicemen,” noted Cashman. “After fading into obscurity for 150 years the Purple Heart was revived in 1932 becoming a symbol of the deepest sacrifice made by our service members in the pursuit of liberty, justice and freedom.”

Clinton County Veteran’s Service Agency Director Kevin LeBoeuf recognized the Purple Heart recipients in attendance.

“Chris Peyser who served in Iraq received one Purple Heart. Jimmy Duvan, served in Vietnam, one Purple Heart. Harry Laundry served in Vietnam, one Purple Heart. Dave Pickering, Vietnam, one Purple Heart. Mike Rabideau, Vietnam, one Purple Heart. Greg Lee, Vietnam, two Purple Hearts. Bob Wheeler, Vietnam, three Purple Hearts,” LeBoeuf announced.

Clinton County American Legion Adjutant Robert St. John:

“With the Purple Heart we’re trying to bring to light the actual sacrifice, whether the wounded or Killed in Action, to make people aware that there were veterans that gave their lives or gave a part of their body or whatever for the freedoms that we all enjoy now,” said St. John.

Recipients of the Purple Heart insist they are not heroes. Town of Peru resident Gregory Lee lost an arm in Vietnam. The Marine says he was wounded twice and medically retired by his 19th birthday.

“I mean I’m proud of it but the Purple Heart doesn’t make you a hero. You know, you hear that and it’s not so,” insisted Lee. “The heroes are the 17 buddies that lost their lives during my time with my unit. So, I don’t feel like a hero. I spend a lot of time with combat veterans and I suffer from PTSD. That doesn’t make me a hero either. But at the same time it doesn’t make me weak.”

Led by the Purple Heart recipients, the community walked the Purple Heart Trail which was lined with 500 luminaria lanterns to represent all Purple Heart recipients.

