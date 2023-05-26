Groundbreaking held for Battlefield Memorial Gateway Park

Officials held a groundbreaking ceremony to begin work on a long-planned Battlefield Memorial Gateway Park to honor veterans and Plattsburgh’s military history.

The project is an effort by the Town of Plattsburgh to build a multi-generational park by 2026 that provides a land connection to historic naval battles involving Crab and Valcour Islands. Town Supervisor Michael Cashman says the site will be a centralized point to explore the region’s military history.

“What we are looking to do, as a gateway, is to encourage further exploration of our rich history. And we know this entire North Country region has many other locations beyond this footprint that we want people to go to.”

The project is in phase one which includes site preparation. The park will include a trail connection to the Empire State Trail. The local trail will be named the Purple Heart Trail. The project has secured over $1.3 million in grants and private donations.