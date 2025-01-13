Plattsburgh Charter Review Commission to meet this week

The Plattsburgh Charter Revision Commission plans to meet this week to review input from the community.

The charter commission held its first meeting in early December. At the time, then-Mayor Chris Rosenquest explained that an advisory committee in early 2024 had recommended that a commission be formed.

“There has to be a review of the entire charter. But at the end of the day the focus is solely primarily on the form of government change,” Rosenquest said.

The Charter Commission’s agenda for Wednesday evening at 5:30 includes an update on a community survey and review of suggested changes. It specifies that any review of changes regarding a city manager and mayor will not be included and will rather be addressed during its next meeting.

