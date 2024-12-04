Plattsburgh Mayor forms Charter Commission

Outgoing Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest has appointed a Charter Revision Commission.

The mayor established the nine-member commission on November 22nd and publicly announced its formation on Wednesday.

The commission is tasked with reviewing the entire charter. If it drafts a new or revised document it must report proposed changes to the public with explanations. No deadlines were specified in the announcement. Commission members include two former city councilors and two members of the city’s 2015 charter revision commission. Their first meeting will be December 11th at City Hall.

Rosenquest, a Democrat, is leaving office after one term and a year ago suggested it’s time for the city to change its form of government.

“The question that I have, that a lot of us have, is would the city be better managed under some type of city manager or some type of manager/council form of government rather than re-electing a mayor every four years that may or may not have the expertise coming in,” Rosenquest said.

Rosenquest will be succeeded by fellow Democrat Wendell Hughes.