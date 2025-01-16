Plattsburgh Charter Revision Commission holds second meeting to review potential changes to the document

The Plattsburgh Charter Revision Commission held its second meeting Wednesday evening. The group reviewed several procedural items but did not address changing the city’s form of government.

The Commission was named in November by then-Mayor Chris Rosenquest to assess whether there should be any changes made to the charter, with particular attention to whether the city should move from a mayor-council form of government to a city manager-city council.

On Wednesday, the panel reviewed the potential for a community survey and language changes. Any changes regarding a city manager or mayor format are planned for its next meeting.

As the meeting began chair Ira Barbell noted that he has spoken with current Mayor Wendell Hughes, a Democrat, about basic support the commission would like from the city.

“He went over them all with the attorney, I believe, and he felt very comfortable. And what I asked for was first of all was the simple use of city facilities and the second one was posting our material on the city’s website,” Barbell told commissioners. “And then the livestream, they said that they couldn’t do it after hours. Apparently, there was union issues and there were other kinds of issues. But if we wanted it anytime during the day, we’re welcome to use that from 8 to 4.”

Barbell noted that he had also discussed the possibility of sending a survey via Municipal Lighting Department bills to determine what changes residents might want made to the charter.

“There’s a question from the mayor as to, you know, if this could get expensive and they’re not going to cover the expense,” noted Barbell.

Commissioner Carlie Leary asked if they had a budget. Barbell said they do not and at this point they have not asked for funding. The panel also discussed minimum number of subcommittee members and quorum concerns, and plan to consult with the city’s attorney.

As they reviewed potential research for a community survey, Commission Secretary Rod Sherman, who served on the 2015 Charter Commission, provided examples of what that previous panel had already done.

“If you go through the questionnaire on Ithaca, you will see that they were looking to have a city manager and you told us at the last meeting that Ithaca now has a city manager. So, following up with Ithaca and other places like that is something we might want to do,” suggested Sherman. “Maybe one of the surveys to the people of Plattsburgh: what information would you want to know about city managers? What information would you need to know in order for you to make a decision to vote on whether we have a city manager or revise our charter to have a city manager or not? That would be helpful.”

Commissioners did begin a review of language in some sections of the charter. Co-chair Mike Kelly had asked for members to start reviewing the document and recommend changes. He began with a suggestion from Commissioner Carlie Leary.

"What Carlie recommended was that we base a five-year plan, which the charter requires,” noted Kelly, “that we base that five-year plan on other plans.”

“I think it should be worded differently,” Leary breaks in. “But I was saying that if the council is going to be creating a five-year plan to guide the growth of the city that it should be based on the already adopted plans like the Comprehensive Plan, the Climate Action Plan. A lot of these documents, they’ve already been done so like if they’re going to do that, they should use what’s available.”

As Kelly began a review of potential changes to powers and duties of the mayor, Barbell raised concerns that it was venturing into the city manager-mayor discussion that is planned for their next meeting.

"Here I ask the question what can the commission do to ensure harmony between the mayor and council,“ Kelly says.

“This is not the current mayor,” Barbell points out. “This is the so-called ceremonial mayor that comes along with a city manager.”

“Yes,” responds Kelly.

“So maybe we shouldn’t be dealing with that right now,” suggests Barbell.

“You had a suggestion, the mayor’s role in council tie vote,” continues Kelly.

“That’s the ceremonial mayor again and we’re not there,” Barbell insists.

Kelly complies, “Okay.”

The Commission’s report on amendments to the charter is due in November.