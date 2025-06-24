Battle of Plattsburgh organizers announce commemoration line up as border issues change some plans

Organizers recently announced the lineup for the annual commemoration of the 1814 Battle of Plattsburgh. Most traditional events are planned, but some have been curtailed due to factors including the tariff tiff between the U.S. and Canada.

The Battle of Plattsburgh commemorates the American victory over the British on land and on Lake Champlain on September 11th 1814.

For over two decades, reenactors have gathered at different sites in Plattsburgh to show off muskets, cannons and period gunboats.

Now in its 27th year, 1814 Commemoration Inc. President Tom Donahue says there will be no reenactments this fall, although there will be an encampment with period demonstrations adjacent to the Kent-Delord House museum.

“You can’t get reenactors. Ever since COVID we’ve had trouble getting reenactors for one reason or another and this year part of the problem is the tariffs and the Canadian people being upset with what happened and the only way they have to oppose that is by not coming to some of your events. And we’re seeing a little bit of that, not much, but a little bit,” Donahue said. “And with the upcoming 250th anniversary of the United States we have a very hard time pulling them into our event because they’re doing all these other events. A few of the reenactors will be here in uniform. But we also have the demonstrations from what civilians used to do.”

The tariff tit-for-tat between the United States and Canada is also taking its toll on events like the Plattsburgh commemoration. U.S. Customs and Border Protection numbers show 400,000 fewer travelers crossed the Upstate NY-Canadian border by land in May 2025 compared to May 2024.

While the the annual parade will feature floats and many of the traditional bands.

The Quigley Highlanders Pipes and Drum, a popular parade band will not march.

“They’ve come every year for like 20 years and they called to say we really want to come. We really enjoy being there. We love Plattsburgh. We love the Battle of Plattsburgh. And yet we love our country. It’s the only way we’ve got to make a point. So unfortunately our people aren’t going to come this year to participate.” Donahue adds, “And we can understand that. It’s tough for us to find replacements but on the other hand I gave them credit for standing up for their country.”

Donahue says despite some limitations this year, many traditional and new events are planned over the four-day commemoration.

“This year we have typically the same things except we’re trying to introduce some of the music from the 1814 period. Chamber-type music that used to be played. We haven’t had actually period music in many years.” Donahue notes, “Every year we start at Crab Island. And then again this year we’re going to have a short ceremony at Fort Brown. That is the last known fort in the area that is undeterred.”

Among the most popular events, Donahue says, is the MacDonough Monument Run Challenge.

“It’s 156 steps each direction. You can only allow no more than ten people at a time going up and down so sometimes we have lines that kind of remind me of a mini-Disneyland, they roll out to the street with people waiting to go up,” Donahue said. “And part of the reason, I believe, is that it’s only open one day a year during our event, that’s access to the public. So if you’re not at the Battle of Plattsburgh and you want to go up the monument, you’re not going to be able to do it.”

The official buttons and T-shirts will feature the winner of a 4th grade art contest. Education Committee Chair Linda Ward says event organizers are trying to highlight the importance of teaching local history.

“What we’re trying to do is to encourage the state, if we could possibly do this, to teach history. History became secondary in importance in recent years and we’re trying to bring that back,” Ward explained.

The Battle of Plattsburgh commemoration will be held at various venues in the Plattsburgh area from September 11th through the 14th.

