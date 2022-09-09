Plattsburgh officials will allow reenactments during Battle of Plattsburgh commemoration

City and law enforcement officials in Plattsburgh say they will allow historical reenactments to occur this weekend during the Battle of Plattsburgh commemoration. The local decision comes amid concern that reenactments violate New York state’s new gun law.

Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest announced Friday that the city and its police department will not arrest nor press any charges against anyone who is officially participating in Battle of Plattsburgh events or its historical reenactments on city property.

The mayor’s office says the decision is based on a statement sent Thursday to local media from a spokesperson for Governor Kathy Hochul that says new laws “... allow historical re-enactments to occur, and we will work with legislators and local law enforcement to ensure these events can legally and safely proceed.”

Earlier that day, Democratic State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones said reenactors were canceling, concerned about violating rules limiting weapons in “sensitive locations.”

“We’re going to have a Battle of Plattsburgh without the battle," said Jones.

The Battle of Plattsburgh commemoration runs through Sunday.

