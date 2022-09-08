New gun law prohibits Battle of Plattsburgh reenactments

New York’s new gun laws that went into effect September 1st are causing the cancelation of some Battle of Plattsburgh re-enactments this weekend. And organizers say it’s not the only historic commemoration in New York affected by the laws passed in a special session in July.

During the annual Battle of Plattsburgh commemoration, re-enactors from New York, Canada and the Northeast demonstrate the ground battles that occurred as a naval battle took place simultaneously on Lake Champlain. The reenactors also march in a parade with their muzzleloaders, flintlocks and black powder rifles.

But New York’s new gun law specifically prohibits anyone carrying such firearms in sensitive places including entertainment venues, sidewalks, parks and museums. The reenactors also camp on the grounds of the local historic museum.

Battle of Plattsburgh organizer Tom Donahue said he found out about the restrictions earlier this week when a reenactor from Rochester called him to ask if the event was cancelled. That set in motion a series of calls to clarify the new law’s provisions regarding reenactments. Donahue says nothing in the law allows exemptions for historical demonstrations.

The Battle of Plattsburgh is a test case for the rest of the state, according to reenactor Craig Russell, because it is the first such event since the new law went into effect. The laws were passed when Governor Kathy Hochul called lawmakers back to Albany to respond to the June Supreme Court decision throwing out the state’s century-old limit on the carrying of concealed weapons.

Reenactment coordinator P.J. Miller said the reenactment community is afraid of inadvertently committing a felony and many are reconsidering participating.

Democratic state Assemblyman D. Billy Jones, who represents the district, says he has been reaching out to the governor’s office since Tuesday asking for an exemption or clarification. He noted that as written the law prohibits reenactments and others in the state have already been cancelled, including one in Utica.

"Our reenactors here when they do their performances, when they march down the street carrying their weapons, those are considered sensitivve areas and they are restricted from doing that under the law. And now we're going to have a Battle of Plattsburgh without the battle. There's been other reenactments throughout the state that have been cancelled."

The governor’s office has not responded to a request for comment from WAMC.