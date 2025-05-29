Vermont governor focuses on education reform progress in the legislature during weekly briefing

Vermont Governor Phil Scott focused on legislative deliberations over an expansive education reform bill during his weekly briefing today.

At the beginning of the session in January, Scott proposed a reform plan to structurally and fiscally reform the state’s education system.

The Republican said he sent a letter this week to legislative conferees outlining what must be included in a final agreement to avoid a veto.

“First the funding system. Right now, Vermont spends more per pupil than nearly every other state in the country and data shows we’re not getting the best return on our investment. And the foundation formula model we offered can accomplish our shared objectives. Next, the timeline. Making this transition on a faster timeline is essential to achieve success. Finally, we must keep property taxes in mind. Both the House and Senate versions of H.454 could lead to significant property tax increases in districts that spend less,” the Governor outlined.

The legislature is proposing a four-year timeline for education reform, while Scott wants it implemented in two years. The governor says the slower timeframe is a dealbreaker.

“That’s the red line for me,” asserted Scott. “We’ve seen what happens here in this building. Four years is a long time and next year doesn’t ever seem to happen. So, I think four years is way too long to implement this transformation and I think we can get it done in two years. So, I just can’t live with four years.”

Earlier in the day the House Democratic Caucus held a press conference to discuss health care reform efforts. Vermont Chief Health Care Advocate Mike Fisher praised state legislators for addressing what he says is a health care crisis in the state.

“It is an affordability crisis for Vermont families but it’s also a health care financing crisis,” Fisher said.

Governor Scott did not address those efforts during the briefing. He has previously said, including during a February 19th briefing, that one way to help solve the health care issue is to address the state’s demographics.

“We’re not going to solve this problem, our health care issue, without bringing in more people, more taxpayers. Our demographics are, I believe, the root of almost all our crises that we face. Heath care is one of them,” Scott said.

The U.S. Court of international Trade on Wednesday ruled that President Trump’s imposition of wide ranging tariffs using emergency powers exceeded his authority. Scott says he does not support broad tariffs and is uncertain how much the ruling will help repair relations with Canadian neighbors.

“I’m not a big fan of tariffs that aren’t surgical and this seemed like a broad-based tariff against one of our neighbors. They’re our friends and I thought that was unfortunate,” Scott said. “I think it’s done some damage in terms of our relationship with Canada, not that we can’t mend that fence. But at this point in time, it’s done some damage from the tourism standpoint and just overall. I mean, I think it’s good news but some of the damage has been done already and I’m not sure that this will alleviate that.”

The ruling excludes tariffs imposed under the Trade Expansion Act of 1962.

