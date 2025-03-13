© 2025
All Things Considered

Vermont Senate confirms Zoie Saunders as state Education Secretary

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published March 13, 2025 at 6:30 PM EDT
Incoming Vermont Agency of Education Secretary Zoie Saunders
Maulucci, Jason
/
Vermont Governor's office
Vermont Agency of Education Secretary Zoie Saunders

The Vermont Senate has confirmed Zoie Saunders’ appointment as Education Secretary.

Last year the Senate voted down Saunders’ nomination and within minutes Republican Governor Phil Scott named her interim secretary.

Her nomination was back before the state Senate Thursday and Democratic Pro Tem Phil Baruth was among those who changed their mind and voted to confirm.

“We have been now years without a confirmed secretary. Years. We need a confirmed Secretary of Education now,” Baruth stated.

A number of Senators opposed Saunders’ appointment including Chittenden Democrat Martine Larocque Gulick.

“The Agency of Education under her leadership has continued to fall short of its responsibilities,” asserted Gulick.

Senators voted 22 to 8 to confirm Saunders.

Scott issued a statement thanking the senators who voted in favor of confirmation and said Saunders “is the leader we need at the Agency of Education...”
Pat Bradley
