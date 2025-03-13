Vermont Senate confirms Zoie Saunders as state Education Secretary

The Vermont Senate has confirmed Zoie Saunders’ appointment as Education Secretary.

Last year the Senate voted down Saunders’ nomination and within minutes Republican Governor Phil Scott named her interim secretary.

Her nomination was back before the state Senate Thursday and Democratic Pro Tem Phil Baruth was among those who changed their mind and voted to confirm.

“We have been now years without a confirmed secretary. Years. We need a confirmed Secretary of Education now,” Baruth stated.

A number of Senators opposed Saunders’ appointment including Chittenden Democrat Martine Larocque Gulick.

“The Agency of Education under her leadership has continued to fall short of its responsibilities,” asserted Gulick.

Senators voted 22 to 8 to confirm Saunders.

Scott issued a statement thanking the senators who voted in favor of confirmation and said Saunders “is the leader we need at the Agency of Education...”

