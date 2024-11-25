© 2024
Vermont education report reissued

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published November 25, 2024 at 4:55 PM EST
School bus
Pat Bradley/WAMC

The Vermont Agency of Education has re-released an updated version of the state’s Education Profile Report.

After the report was first released in August, the agency gathered feedback about possible inconsistencies in the data. It tracks trends in enrollment, student demographics, student outcomes, staffing and expenditures. The agency says statewide trends are consistent but changes were found at individual Supervisory Unions and School Districts that will impact future comparisons.

The re-released report also finds a greater overall decline in total enrollment than previously reported.
