Vermont governor discusses shelter program and education reform proposal during weekly briefing

Vermont Governor Phil Scott focused his weekly briefing today on the debate between his administration and the legislature over a General Assistance program that is preventing passage of the annual Budget Adjustment Act.

Scott vetoed the first version of the mid-year Budget Adjustment bill, saying it would spend too much money and it would also expand the state’s Hotel Motel program, a pandemic era relic providing emergency housing.

Scott called it a failed program in his veto message and reiterated that stance on Wednesday.

“This program costs $40 to 50 million every year and doesn’t serve the people very well in it,” Scott asserted. “We need to focus on real solutions like building shelter capacity so those who are experiencing homelessness have a place to go and can get the help and wraparound services they need to get back on their feet and into permanent housing.”

Human Services Secretary Jenney Samuelson countered what she called misinformation regarding the Hotel Motel program and users who will be evicted from their rooms Tuesday.

“April 1st is the natural seasonal transition from the cold weather to warm weather policy. At the same time the program will continue to shelter up to 1,100 households,” explained Samuelson. “That said, it’s important to recognize the GA program, as it is currently operated, is no longer fulfilling its life saving mission and it’s failing the people it was designed to protect.”

Samuelson emphasized that the state must invest in other support programs because the Hotel Motel program, also referred to as the GA program, does not provide any services to users.

“Hotels were never designed to support permanent housing. They don’t offer the facilities, the services. These services include employment and job services, housing services, medical services, mental health and economic services. Yet despite knowing what works, this year the House proposed budget strips out key programs. It also cuts programs that would have increased the availability of housing units for those transitioning out of homelessness or into transitional housing. Instead the Legislature continues to pour money into the GA program, a broken system that cannot deliver long term solutions,” Samuelson said.

The Scott Administration has also proposed sweeping changes to the state’s education system. The Republican said he is glad to see some movement in the Democrat-controlled legislature.

“It’s not moving as quick in the House as I would have liked to have seen. But the foundational formula looks like its going to move out of the House in some form. I’m more encouraged with the Senate,” Scott said. “They have established the number of supervisory unions. They seem to want to get something done. So, we may be closer than we think. So I’m encouraged in some respect to see things moving along.”

Scott hopes the state Senate will add criteria to the Hotel Motel program in the Budget Adjustment Act that he can agree to.

