Vermont Democrats to seek public input on education reform during Town Meeting break

House Democrats say they are working to review Governor Phil Scott’s education reform plan and want to hear from Vermonters about the proposal during next week’s Town Meeting break.

This week, Democrats said there’s a need to make sure there is a sustainable and affordable funding formula for the public education system. Republican Governor Phil Scott’s plan includes significant changes including changing from 119 to five districts statewide and base per pupil funding. House Education Chair Peter Conlon said there are numerous details to review about the plan.

“In the House Education Committee I can report that we have broad consensus on many fronts. But like the Secretary of Education’s own sprint teams that are still soliciting feedback on the proposal, we know there is more that we need to hear and major gaps that we need to address,” Conlon said.

The Democrats say they received the full education redesign plan on Tuesday.

