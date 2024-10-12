Vermont education officials begin next phase of listening tour

The Vermont Agency of Education is beginning the second phase of its Listen and Learn Tour.

The public engagement sessions occur at various locations across the state to get community input on key education topics. The conversations will help the agency develop a strategic plan and make sure that work is supporting the educational priorities of communities.

The latest sessions will begin on October 22nd and in person meetings will be held through October 30th. Two virtual meetings are planned in November.

The full schedule is on the Vermont Agency of Education’s Listen and Learn webpage.