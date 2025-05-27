APA board hears about water quality concerns during its latest meeting

The Adirondack Park Agency has given the go-ahead for two new areas to use an herbicide that is becoming more common in the region.

The Town of Minerva is in the southwestern portion of Essex County within the Adirondacks. Supervisor Steve McNally told the board at its latest meeting that despite receiving authorization five years ago to use an herbicide to try to eradicate milfoil in Eagle and Mountain View Lakes, they have not yet succeeded. He was requesting approval for another application of the herbicide.

“Five years ago we were the first lake to use ProcellaCOR on the milfoil. Part of the agreement was that we would continue a hand-harvesting program, which we’ve done. And we’ve also done studies on the lake every year, sometimes multiple studies. And we’re losing the battle,” reported McNally. “The lake is very important to Minerva. It’s very important to our tourism. It’s very important to the people that live there. The way it is right now we cannot maintain with hand-harvesting. It’s not successful. And we will continue, we’re doing it right now but it’s becoming a hardship for us.”

The board approved a one-time application of the herbicide for Eagle and Mountain View lakes.

The herbicide has garnered some opposition in the region in recent years, with critics citing concerns about potential links to PFAS chemicals. Proponents of the chemical’s use say it dissipates to undetectable levels within days of application, and does not impact other aquatic plants or animals.

During her monthly report, APA Executive Director Barbara Rice reviewed the agency’s annual planning forum held earlier in May, which brought together agency representatives, local and state officials and other stakeholders.

“We started this year’s forum a little bit differently. We had a roundtable discussion involving state agency heads and local government leaders. And this roundtable, I don’t think that there’s ever been a moment when 30-plus local government leaders and three high level state agency heads have had the opportunity to sit down together in person and talk about the opportunities and challenges in the Park,” noted Rice.

The Town of Elizabethtown is the county seat of Essex County and was the focus of the APA board’s monthly Community Spotlight. Supervisor Catherine Reusser reviewed projects intended to improve recreation infrastructure and told the board they need help with a water project .

“I’m here today because we want to build wastewater treatment in the Town of Elizabethtown. We’re the only county seat without municipal water. Water quality is threatened. I need your help. I need your influence,” Reusser pled. “Our wastewater system is not achievable on the financial shoulders of the people inside the wastewater district. We have a $38 million project, a wastewater district of less than 300 people with an annual median income of $34,500. The math doesn’t work. This is not optional for the Town of Elizabethtown. Somehow all of us collectively have to figure out a way to fund this project.”

Elizabethtown is updating and resubmitting the project’s Intended Use Plan to the Environmental Facilities Corporation due to state scoring changes since the plan was first submitted last year.

