Report: Lawsuit filed to halt herbicide treatment in Lake George

The Lake George Association is filing a lawsuit against the Lake George Park Commission over the planned use of an herbicide to treat invasive aquatic plants in the lake.

The Lake George Mirror reported Thursday that the LGA is seeking a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction to halt the use of ProcellaCOR to eliminate invasive Eurasian Watermilfoil at two test locations in the lake.

The treatment was approved by regulatory agencies last month, but comes amid public resistance. Resolutions in opposition were passed by the towns of Hague and Ticonderoga.

Reached by WAMC Friday morning, Lake George Park Commission Executive Director Dave Wick said he had not seen the lawsuit.