Tense moments pepper televised Albany mayoral debate

A month before the primary, Albany's four Democratic primary mayoral candidates debated Thursday on Spectrum News.

Chief City Auditor Dorcey Applyrs, County Legislator Carolyn McLaughlin, businessman Dan Cerutti, and Common Council President Corey Ellis are running to succeed third-term Mayor Kathy Sheehan in the June 24th primary.

In recent days, Cerutti and Applyrs have garnered support from high-profile Democratic figures. Former Albany Mayor Jerry Jennings announced he’s backing Cerutti, while state Attorney General Tish James has stepped up to the plate for Applyrs.

Introducing themselves to the TV audience, Cerruti emphasized his leadership experience in the private sector. Applyrs pointed to her track record as a former Common Council member and Chief City Auditor. McLaughlin noted her long-term service to Albany including a stint as council president and her current post as a county legislator. Ellis continued his push for more community engagement and neighborhood investment.

Friction erupted in the early moments of the debate after Cerutti answered a question about a one-time infusion of $1.5 million from the state to boost policing. The moderator next turned to Applyrs, who, seemingly out of the blue, lashed out against the "tech exec."

"I know you're still learning, Dan, but this rhetoric, this Republican rhetoric, that you have constantly put out that I am for defunding the police is just simply false," said Applyrs.

Cerutti was offered 30 seconds for rebuttal.

"What I know is that Ayanna Pressley, who's a congress[wo]man over in in the area where she lives in Boston, and a member of 'the squad,' and at one point was referred to as 'the defund the police woman,' has a national fundraiser for Dorcey," Cerutti said. "I don't know anything about it. I haven't said anything about it. I don't know what Republicans have said anything about it, and I don't know. I'm not sure what she's talking about."

Pressley was among a handful of other elected officials on a May 15 virtual fundraiser staged by ActBlue, a Democratic Party political action committee, supporting Applyrs' candidacy. Applyrs was then invited to rebut.

"And we know your Republican track record, and do your research before you put information out to our voters about me wanting to defund the police. It's simply not true,” said Applyrs.

McLaughlin then used her turn at the mic to shed some light on the heated discussion.

I received a mailer that said that all the other candidates, other than Mr. Cerutti, were advocating to defund the police," McLaughlin said. "There could not be nothing that is more divisive and disruptive to the city of Albany. I have never used those words, and I was offended to be included in a statement such as that. And again, when Mr. Cerutti says he doesn't know where it came from, I find that to be a little disingenuous as well.”

The discussion lightened after McLaughlin's remark. Ellis didn't weigh in. (WAMC has reached out to Ellis for comment). Throughout the remainder of the hour-long session, the four echoed their established positions on issues faced by the city, each having his or her own take on addressing community policing, affordable housing, inclusionary zoning, urban blight, Hudson River access, quality of life, and the $400 million state budget investment New York is making in Albany.

Near the end of the broadcast, all four candidates replied "no" to the question "Have you ever voted for a Republican?”