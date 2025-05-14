© 2025
Northeast Report

Former Albany Mayor Jennings endorses Cerutti in June’s four-way Democratic primary

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Dave Lucas
Published May 14, 2025 at 3:54 PM EDT
Former Albany Mayor Jennings with mayoral candidate Dan Cerutti at the Albany Labor Temple, May 14, 2025.
Dave Lucas
/
WAMC
Former Albany Mayor Jennings with mayoral candidate Dan Cerutti at the Albany Labor Temple, May 14, 2025.

With the Democratic primary a little more than a month away, an Albany mayoral candidate scored an endorsement from the former longtime mayor Wednesday.

Dan Cerutti is in a race against three other candidates running to succeed Mayor Kathy Sheehan, who is wrapping up her third four-year term.

Albany County Legislator Carolyn McLaughlin, Common Council President Corey Ellis and Chief City Auditor Dorcey Applyrs all are well-known to local voters.

But businessman Cerutti snagged the backing of former five-term mayor Jerry Jennings, who led the city until retiring in 2013.

“I haven't endorsed anyone in years and years, and when he asked me if I would endorse him, I said, ‘Yeah, why not? You know? Why not?’ I want to see this city led by someone that truly cares about everyone, that wants to know what the problems are, that will deal with them, and not just say, OK, this looks good,' or 'this is a statistic,' or that, but Dan is a hard working individual. I know that, and that's why I'm very proud to be here today with my union members and union leaders,” said Jennings. 

Jennings says he had his first encounter with Cerutti around two years ago, a meeting Cerutti says validated his dream of improving Albany.

 “Number one is coming together," Cerutti said. "So what you're seeing today is the beginning of coming together, and there'll be more of us. No city in this country has ever been built or rebuilt without three things. The first is public-private partnership. The second is coming together, and the third one is leadership. That's what I intend to bring to Albany. I'm passionate about this. I'm excited about our opportunities. “

Cerutti also picked up the backing of Albany County Comptroller Sue Rizzo.

"I have watched him work hard to understand the issues. He listens he engages with everyone, and he relates to the people of Albany. My favorite comment from Dan is, children learn to read up to third grade, and thereafter they read to learn. He's going to implement this. He's going to make it happen. He talks about jobs. It's important to focus on the workforce, just like back in the day with Dan O'Connell and Mayor Corning," said Rizzo. 

O'Connell was known as the "boss" of the Albany Democratic machine. Erastus Corning II was mayor from 1942 to 1983.

The primary is June 24th. Early voting begins June 14th.
