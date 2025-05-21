As federal government investigates her, New York state AG James comes to Albany to endorse Applyrs for mayor

New York Attorney General Letitia James was in Albany Wednesday to endorse Dorcey Applyrs' bid for mayor. The Democrat was also keen to comment on her difficult relationship with the Trump administration.

The Trump administration referred James for potential prosecution over alleged mortgage fraud, claiming James “falsified records” for purchasing of out-of-state property in 2023.

She characterizes the allegations against her and the Justice Department's newly-opened criminal investigation into former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo as retribution.

"These battles are baseless," said James. "These battles are as a result of all of the work that I have done. We just got a preliminary injunction just a few hours ago against the dismantling of HHS. We stood up against, we filed a lawsuit against this administration when they wanted to dismantle NIH, National Institute of Health, at a time when individuals are trying to find a cure to cancer and Parkinson disease and heart disease."



She’s the highest-profile Democrat to endorse Applyrs, who has the backing of several labor unions, including 1199 SEIU.

No stranger to Albany having worked at the capitol for nearly a decade, James says Applyrs reminds her of her younger self. She says when she heard Applyrs talk at a public function, it "spoke to her heart."

“It motivated me to endorse her, and it reminded me of myself standing up for working people, standing up for unions, the reason why we've got a minimum wage, the reason why we got the weekend off, the reason why we've got labor protections, the reason why we've got sick leaves. And the list goes on and on and on, because of the labor movement, and if the labor movement is with Dorcey, then Tish James is with Dorcey,” said James, who gave Applyrs her blessing in a room full of supporters at the Albany War Room Tavern: "She believes that the challenges in Albany include, but are not limited to, economic development. She also recognizes that crime is a major issue."

Applyrs faces off June 24 in the key Democratic primary against local businessman Dan Cerutti, Albany County Legislator Carolyn McLaughlin, and Common Council President Corey Ellis. They are running to replace outgoing three-term Democratic Mayor Kathy Sheehan.

"The gloves are off because this is a battle. This race. In 33 days, this primary election, Albany residents will be forced to make a choice, a choice that will have lasting implications for generations to come," said Applyrs.