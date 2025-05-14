Plattsburgh Police Chief nominee to be put before Common Council

Plattsburgh’s mayor plans to put an appointment for Police Chief before the Common Council.

The city began a search for a new police chief in January. Of four Civil Service qualified applicants, two were interviewed by the search committee. First-term Democratic Mayor Wendell Hughes plans to put his nomination before the council for confirmation Thursday evening.

“Jarod Trombley, a current Lieutenant in the Police Department, is the one that will be introduced tomorrow to the council as the next chief of the city of Plattsburgh,” Hughes said.

Trombley has been a focus of an investigation of the Police Department that has yet to be released. Hughes brushed off any potential controversy over the selection.

“There were some charges that were put on him last year and he never had his day. But I’m fully confident in what we’ve done and I know where we’re at with all those allegations. I wouldn’t make the recommendation if I didn’t feel I was justified in doing that,” Hughes asserted.

The mayor will also put a nomination for a new Police Captain before the Common Council.

