Plattsburgh Common Council votes against investigation into claims of wrongdoing at police department

The Plattsburgh Common Council has rejected a resolution put forward by outgoing Mayor Chris Rosenquest calling for an investigation into what he alleges is undue political influence over the police department.

The resolution offered by Rosenquest authorizes the city’s lawyer to have an independent third-party agency conduct an investigation into allegations made in a September 8th email by Ward 3 Democrat Elizabeth Gibbs to the other five councilors that alleges illegal activity and wrongdoing at the police department. The investigation would also look into possible targeted enforcement by the police against former and current members of the department and political candidates. A report would be provided to the Common Council and other law enforcement agencies to consider further action.

All residents who spoke during public comment urged councilors to approve the investigation. Among them was former Ward 2 Democratic councilor Mike Kelly, who participated in an investigation into corruption in the police department in 2022.

“Because of the sensitive nature of the complaints nothing ever went public,” Kelly disclosed. “Last month I was dismayed to learn that the same old problems that existed in the Police Department back in 2022 have resurfaced. There are two camps in the Police Department. One camp supports a former police chief and his efforts to horn in on current police business. The second camp just wants the city police department to do its job in a non-corrupt fashion. Therefore, I heartily recommend that the council approve the resolution to begin a new Police Department investigation, one that will hopefully rout out all the corruption and make it go away permanently.”

Ward 5 resident Sharon Theroux also pressed for an immediate investigation.

“I believe in transparency and I also heard talk about maybe waiting until the Mayor steps down. I think if you are really worried about the investigation, you should do it now,” urged Theroux. “And if transparency is really important to you, you should do it now.”

When the resolution came up for consideration Gibbs clashed with Corporation Counsel Dean Schneller when the lawyer told her that she must recuse herself.

“So I would like to um...” Gibbs starts.

“There is a duty of certain councilors to recuse themselves if there is a self-interest or a situation where they may be the subject to that investigation,” interrupts Schneller. “So I want to raise that at the outset. In this context you would be...”

“I’m not voting right now. We’re in discussions,” protests Gibbs.

“In this context there has been allegations against Councilor Gibbs as well as allegations against Mayor Rosenquest. So those two individuals would recuse themselves,” Schneller explains.

“Well then that invalidates the resolution because no one else here put this resolution on the agenda except for the mayor,” retorts Gibbs.

“It was motioned by Councilor Tallon and seconded by Monette,” notes Schneller.

“No, I’m talking about placing it on the agenda. So how can he put an item on the agenda when you’re saying it might explicitly be a conflict of interest?” argues Gibbs.

“The conservative approach would be if there’s a recusal then both can recuse,” replies Schneller.

“He’s not a voting member unless he’s breaking ties. He’s the one that put it on the agenda,” Gibbs contends.

“He put it on the agenda but it was motioned on the table by two councilors,” Schneller points out.

Discussion then continued with both Gibbs and Mayor Rosenquest recusing themselves.

Ward 2 Democrat Jacob Avery pointed out that the proposed investigation focuses on the email from Gibbs and not the police department.

“I am fully supporting an investigation into the PD and communication in this. But I am reading this document as an investigation into an email sent by Councilor Gibbs regarding the PD,” notes Avery. “So we are investigating Councilor Gibbs’ accusations or the comments within an email. We’re not investigating the PD.”

Ward 5 Democrat David Monette appeared to lance the proposal when he asked why Gibbs was not allowed to voice valid concerns.

“Is she or any of us not allowed to give our opinion based on the facts as we see them and send that in an email?” asks Monette. “The second whereas, you’re talking about a recently separated member of the police department. This person was disciplined for inappropriate actions. But I don’t see any evidence linking these two. She mentions this person in an email. But how is that indicating any sort of collusion or wrongdoing?”

The proposed investigation was defeated 4 to 1 with one council recusal. Ward 4 Democrat Jennifer Tallon was the only councilor to vote in favor of the resolution.

Rosenquest, who did not seek a second term, will be replaced by Democratic Mayor-elect Wendell Hughes.

