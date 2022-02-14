© 2022
Plattsburgh restarts search for police chief

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published February 14, 2022 at 5:20 PM EST
Plattsburgh Police Department patch
Pat Bradley/WAMC
/
Plattsburgh Police Department patch

The city of Plattsburgh re-opened its search for a new Police Chief Monday.

The city announced that the search would reopen after receiving new guidance from the Clinton County Civil Service Office regarding the required qualifications.

The city issued a statement noting that the New York state Department of Civil Service determined that during the previous search, in which the city council rejected the mayor’s appointment, several applicants should not have been approved by the county civil service office, including both candidates recommended by the selection committee.

The city has been seeking a new police chief since early 2021.

Pat Bradley
See stories by Pat Bradley
