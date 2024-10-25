Plattsburgh mayor calls for investigation into political influence regarding the police department

Outgoing Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest is calling for a investigation into what he calls “an undercurrent of manipulation and deceit which has bled into the current political landscape.”

In a memo released Friday afternoon the Democrat says city residents deserve to know the truth about “a years-long campaign by former and current City Officials who seem willing to take any actions they deem necessary to accomplish their own goals, regardless of the collateral damage it causes....” Rosenquest cites a September 8th memo from Councilor Elizabeth Gibbs and claims it contains “unfounded, fabricated and defamatory claims” about members of the police department with no evidence to back up her claims. The mayor is calling on the common council to approve and pursue a formal investigation.

“I think it’s appropriate to do so considering the claims of, certainly the claims that I’m making, let alone the claims that Ms. Gibbs has made," Rosenquest says. "And if there is a pushback or a push against calling a formal investigation I think it’s then pretty telling.”

Rosenquest plans to put a resolution before the council at its next meeting on November 7th. A call to Councilor Gibbs has not yet been returned.

Rosenquest memo issued 10-25-24: