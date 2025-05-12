Monument Mountain Regional High School to host Berkshire County Special Olympics Wednesday

For almost half a century, Monument Mountain Regional High School has hosted the Berkshire County Special Olympics.

“This is one of the most exciting days of the school year for me. I love the Special Olympics. I love the Special Olympics because it's such a community event. I think we've got 27 teams participating this year, and that's school-based teams as well as adults from different organizations throughout Berkshire County," said Kate Burdsall, Director of Student Services for Berkshire Hills Regional School District. “I have been one of the co-event directors for the Special Olympics, the track and field games at Monument, for probably 10 or 15 years at this point, and I've been involved in the Special Olympics here since probably 2004 back when I was teaching at Lenox.”

For the athletes, it’s an opportunity to be seen and celebrated doing what they love.

“They love all the positive feedback that they get," said Burdsall. "I think they love that their classmates are there, that their friends and their family are there. It's just a joyous day. It's just got an electric energy going through the whole day, which I have to say, kind of regardless of what the weather is, everyone, we're always happy, and we're always cheering everybody on. The athletes are so proud when they get their medals. There's a tremendous sense of inclusion and of support and joy. It's just a delight.”

The event attracts more than just competitors.

“We have a lot of parents and a lot of family members who come to support them," Burdsall continued. "We have a giant crew of volunteers from Lenox, Lee, Monument, and Mount Everett, who have been volunteering and making they make all the events happen, right? So, they're the volunteers. They're high school kids under the tutelage of adults who are helping run the events, hand out awards at the end, and do all that sort of stuff. And then, we've got tons of community members who are there. We open with a banner parade. We also have the local police officers do a run with the torch. They do a torch run from Stockbridge down to the field. So, there's just so many people who are connected to this who really look forward to this event every year.”

Athletes will prove themselves in a number of events.

“We have a softball throw, we have a long jump, and we have some running events as well," explained Burdsall. "In addition to the softball throw, this is actually a qualifying round of Special Olympics for the State Games.”

The Special Olympics Massachusetts Summer Games will take place at Harvard University in Boston starting June 6th.

“So, there's some people who whether it's their time for some of the running events or softball throw or the turbo jav- So, it's a modified javelin throw," said Burdsall. "There are people who are actually using these games to qualify to get to the next level in states.”

With years of involvement under her belt, Burdsall says she’s seen the magic of the day translate into real, life-changing outcomes.

“Because I've been around this for so long, I've gotten to watch kids and adults grow," she told WAMC. "I've gotten to see kids when they were little and really enthusiastic, and maybe got to a developmental point where they were a little nervous or had trouble participating one year, and then they come back the next year, and they're participating and doing everything. And it's just really fun to see the athletes grow, to see them be able to run farther and throw farther, and to just see their continued joy and their love and support of one another. It's just fabulous.”

The Berkshire County Special Olympics will begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday.