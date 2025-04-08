Hundreds jump into the cold waters of Lake Champlain to support Special Olympics

Hundreds of people gathered at the Plattsburgh City Beach on Saturday to intentionally jump into the chilly waters of Lake Champlain. The first such event since the pandemic drew some brave swimmers.

Brisk winds and 37 degree lake water awaited the nearly 250 people that gathered to participate in the North Country Region Special Olympics Polar Plunge.

Special Olympics North Country committee member Scott Ewing says the event is their largest fundraiser of the year.

“This is to benefit our local athletes for Special Olympics. It sends them to the winter games and it also sends them to the summer games. So basically what we’re asking them to do is have fun, go in the water, high five the divers that are out there and then make your way back to shore safely.”

Ewing was not taking a dive into the water because he was emceeing. But he recalled the first time he participated in a polar plunge.

“The first year I did it I actually had a blow up suit. It was a movie suit type thing. And when I hit the water the little motor thing shorted out and my whole suit collapsed. And then all of a sudden, I felt the cold water. But you know what? It’s for a great cause. So everybody does costumes. People do different types of costumes. Some do group costumes. So, it’s a really good community event.”

Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman was waiting with other local leaders to take the plunge. He said it would be his fifth time.

“It’s a full body and soul experience. It is cold but yet it’s invigorating and it just captures your breath. It’s freezin’ for a reason and it’s to support our Special Olympics athletes. They’re just a tremendous group of individuals and this is a small way that we can support them that I’m very proud to do so.”

Next to Cashman, state Assemblyman Billy Jones stood barefoot in a tee shirt and winter cap as a frigid wind blew.

“And it’s cold out here. But well worth it. It’s a great cause and they do wonderful work for our great athletes that compete all throughout New York state. It’s just a great experience to be a part of this.”

People enter the water in large groups and the plunges don’t last very long as the swimmers scurry back to shore to grab towels, robes or any warm covering.

Dale Lavarnway plunged for the first time with his school.

“Actually it felt pretty nice. It was definitely a little bit warmer than the air, it felt like. I dove right in head first and definitely was really fun. I kind of stood in the cold for a few minutes to get acclimated and then just dove right in. You’ve got to go in head first and it felt really cool.”

This is the first polar plunge in Plattsburgh since 2019 because of the pandemic. This event was expected to raise between 18,000 to $20,000 to support the North Country’s nearly 40 Special Olympic athletes.