Elise Stefanik’s nomination to serve as UN Ambassador retracted by White House

If you’ve been stocking up on lawn signs for the special election in New York’s North Country, not so fast. The Trump Administration has withdrawn Congresswoman Elise Stefanik’s nomination to serve as ambassador to the United Nations. The move will keep her in the U.S. House after months of jockeying by her would-be successors.

Final confirmation of Stefanik’s nomination to the UN post had been planned for early next week. But President Trump on Thursday posted on his Truth Social account that “it is essential that we maintain EVERY Republican Seat in Congress...With a very tight Majority, I don’t want to take a chance on anyone else running for Elise’s seat...There are others that can do a good job at the United Nations. Therefore, Elise will stay in Congress, rejoin the House leadership Team, and continue to fight for our amazing American People.”

Bill Owens is Stefanik’s predecessor in the seat. The retired Democrat notes that other recent special elections have resulted in secure Republican districts flipping.

“If Stefanik is not the candidate I think there was a reasonable chance it could flip for several reasons. One, voter sentiment is changing throughout the country. Two, all of the noise about Canada. You know, many, many people in the district have interactions with Canadians. And then you have just the general chaos going on in Washington, the Medicare issue, the Social Security issue, the cuts to the Veterans Administration and as you know we have lots of veterans in New York 21,” Owens notes. “So all of those factors are pushing voters either away from Trump or potentially not voting in favor of Trump. And the last issue, of course, is Constantino’s threat to run as a third-party candidate. That could be devastating to the Republicans.”

In anticipation of a special election, county chairs have been considering who would run. Republicans had not selected a candidate. The Democratic county chairs chose Blake Gendebien, a farmer from St. Lawrence County. His campaign says he will continue running for the seat, saying “The Administration is abandoning Congresswoman Stefanik’s nomination because they need her vote to cut Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, VA benefits, and rural education in order to give billions of dollars in handouts to the ultra-wealthy. I’m committed to representing the community that raised me, regardless of when that election is.”

State Republican Committee Chair Ed Cox says “While her service at the United Nations would have made New Yorkers proud, her continued leadership in the House of Representatives is a victory for the American people.”

Indivisible ADK/Saratoga steering committee member Joe Seeman disagrees.

“I hope she resigns anyway. We obviously have to take this seat back next year. Would have been nice to do it sooner. And while we were happy to see Stefanik go, we still want to see her go,” Seeman says.

State Assemblyman Chris Tague, who had been among the frontrunners seeking the Republican nomination for the special election, issued a statement expressing full support for Stefanik. He adds: “While the withdrawal of her nomination is unfortunate for America, her continued service in Congress is a tremendous advantage for New York’s 21st District.”

State Senator Dan Stec, who was also seeking the Republican nod, issued a statement saying he is proud to continue supporting Stefanik and adding: “The withdrawal of her nomination is extraordinarily disappointing news for her and as her friend, I empathize greatly.”

In his announcement President Trump noted that he looks “forward to the day when Elise is able to join my Administration in the future.”

WAMC has not yet received a response to a request for comment from Stefanik.

