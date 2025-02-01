UN Ambassador-designate Elise Stefanik stops in Plattsburgh during a thank you tour of Congressional district

New York 21st District Congresswoman Elise Stefanik visited three cities in the district Saturday on a ‘thank you tour’ as she awaits final confirmation to serve as the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations.

Stefanik, a Republican, was first elected to represent the northern New York district in 2014. A staunch supporter of President Donald Trump she has been tapped to serve as UN ambassador in his second administration. Stefanik told supporters in Plattsburgh Saturday that her constituents helped shape her career.

“I believed it was my job as a member of Congress to humbly listen and to try to support and advocate as best I could. You have all taught me so much and I stand ready and proud to advance President Trump’s restoration of America First peace through strength on the world stage,” Stefanik said.

Stefanik also stopped in Schuylerville and Ogdensburg. The Senate Foreign Relations Committee has forwarded her nomination to the full Senate for final ratification. If the full Senate approves, Stefanik will then resign her Congressional seat and a special election will be called by Governor Kathy Hochul.

