With Representative Elise Stefanik chosen for a Trump Administration position, her Congressional District contemplates a special election

New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, a Republican, has been selected by President-elect Donald Trump to serve as UN ambassador in his upcoming administration. If she is confirmed, that would trigger a special election throughout 15 counties in the northern New York district.

Congresswoman Stefanik, the House Republican conference leader, was first elected in 2014 and easily won another term Tuesday. Trump announced Stefanik as his pick for UN ambassador Monday.

Syracuse University Maxwell School of Citizenship Professor of Political Science Grant Reeher is not surprised.

“She has been moving up in the House pretty fast and she’s in line, arguably, for the top spot at some point in the future. And so by leaving Congress she does take herself out of that mix. But Ambassador to the U.N. would be a particularly good role for her and I think it fits her well,” Reeher said. “Because you’re there to advocate for and represent the United States, particularly in a body that has become increasingly hostile to the United States. And so she would be in the advocate role and I think she’s already proven that she is a strong voice and could be a strong voice based on what she’s done in some of these Congressional hearings.”

If Stefanik leaves her seat, New York Governor Kathy Hochul must call a special election. SUNY Plattsburgh Professor of Political Science Harvey Schantz explains there would not be a primary.

“The special election would give the date. In the interim the Democrats from New York 21 and the Republicans from New York 21 would hold a meeting. The people who want to run for the seat would lobby the county chairs to get their support at the party meeting,” explained Schantz. “Now we have a big district, maybe 14, 15 counties. So there would be 14 or 15 county leaders for the Democrats and Republicans and they would vote towards who would be the nominee of the party.”

Stefanik, who was considered to be Trump’s running mate, said for months she would be honored to serve in a Trump administration, and there is already chatter about who might run in a special election. Schantz notes there is already considerable speculation as to who will run.

“The people who would have an inside track to run for New York 21 would be Republicans and also Democrats who are in the state legislature who would like to advance to the U.S. Congress. For the Democrats the presumption is that Paula Collins, because she just ran and plans to run again in 2026, would have some backing to be the party nominee,” predicted Schantz.

Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest is leaving office and is among the more high-profile Democrats in the eastern portion of the district. He gave a very definitive answer when asked if he would consider running.

“No, no, no. I did my stint in politics. You know my job is to take care of my family and to focus on my family here, focus on my business. That’s why, that’s really why I’m not running for re-election and I’ll do that,” insisted Rosenquest. “And honestly the district itself, I’m no political analyst, but the district itself is probably not leaning towards blue. And I think that if anybody it would be somebody like Dan Stec who might step into that role or somebody else who might step into that role. It’s not me.”

Stec, the Republican state senator representing the 45th district, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Republican Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin could be another possible candidate.

