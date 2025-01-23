New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik testifies during her UN nomination hearing

President Donald Trump’s nominee to serve as ambassador to the United Nations went before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee this week. New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik told the committee she will implement the president’s America First strategy while reviewing U.S. funding and potential reforms for the international body.

In her opening statement, Stefanik testified that if confirmed she would work to ensure the US mission to the UN represents President Trump’s America First foreign policy.

“As the world faces crisis after crisis, it has never been more critical for the United States to lead with strength and moral clarity. This is especially important regarding our most precious ally, Israel, who faced the bloodiest day for the Jewish people since the Holocaust on October 7, 2023. It is imperative to ensure strong American leadership at the United Nations,” Stefanik told the committee. “I share President Trump's vision of a UN reformed by strong America First peace through strength and a return to this founding mission of promoting peace and security around the world.”

The Republican from the 21st district highlighted her work in the House as a member of the Armed Services and the Intelligence committees. During questioning Republicans praised her while Democrats challenged her credentials.

Tennessee Republican Bill Hagerty asked Stefanik about her vision for the UN. She told him her priority is making sure the UN supports President Trump’s peace through strength agenda.

“That we are good stewards of US taxpayer dollars and that we return to the founding mission of the United Nations, which is international peace and security, very much aligned with President Trump's commitment to peace and no new wars,” Stefanik said. “I think there are reform opportunities. I want to roll up our sleeves and get it done, demanding transparency and accountability. Standing with Israel is critically important, pushing back on the CCP and then strengthening our partnerships and allies. We want to improve to deliver results.”

Stefanik defended Republican border policies when she came under questioning by Virginia Democrat Tim Kaine.

“I was part of a bipartisan deal to put $46 billion of border security on the table that the House Republican majority killed. The notion that Democratic senators are for open borders and allowing illegal aliens to vote is a fantasy. And so now I have questions about if you'd fall for a fantasy, I'm going to have that to ponder that,”Kaine told Stefanik.

“We are very proud that on the House side, we passed HR 2, the most significant border security package,” Stefanik retorted. “I'm not going to apologize for my commitment to securing the border when I represent the Swanton sector where we've had a skyrocketing of illegals crossing there.”

Florida Republican Rick Scott called Stefanik the perfect person to carry out the president’s agenda.

“The United States helped fund the United Nations, and the goal was always a forum for the world’s governments, especially great powers, to be able to establish and keep peace, if possible. This is clearly not what the UN is today. What are your thoughts?” asked Scott.

“I think that the UN has not lived up to its founding mission of international peace and security,” Stefanik replied. “And I also think being good stewards of US taxpayer dollars, looking at the organizations within the UN system that work versus there are parts within the UN that I'm deeply concerned about, that I think are very in need of reform.”

In one of the more heated exchanges, Connecticut Democrat Chris Murphy challenged Stefanik over her response to a controversial salute Elon Musk made during inaugural festivities.

“What do you think of Elon Musk doing two Heil Hitler salutes at the President's televised rally?” Murphy asked.

“No. Elon Musk did not do those salutes,” asserted Stefanik.

“Let me share with you what a few Americans have said about it,” Murphy continued. “Evan Kilgore, a right-wing political commentator, wrote on X, “Holy crap did Elon Musk just Heil Hitler?” I could keep going. Does it concern you that those elements believe that what they saw was a neo-Nazi salute?”

“What concerns me is these are the questions you believe are most important to ask to the UN ambassador,” protested Stefanik.

“You are right. These are the questions I choose to ask, because I think that your work and the administration's work on antisemitism only comes with real impact and credibility if it holds both right and left accountable. So I want to make sure that our work has credibility,” Murphy said.

If the full Senate confirms Stefanik’s nomination she must resign from the U.S. House, which will trigger a special election this spring.

