© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
All Things Considered

Wild Center nominated in best science museum poll

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published January 13, 2025 at 6:45 PM EST
The Wild Center (file)
Pat Bradley
/
WAMC
The Wild Center (file)

For the third year in a row, The Wild Center in Tupper Lake, New York has been nominated as Best Science Museum in a nationwide newspaper’s poll.

USA Today annually asks its readers to vote on the Ten Best in several different categories. Four travel writers and bloggers have nominated 20 museums across the country for readers to select as the Best Science Museum. Last year The Wild Center won and it’s nominated again this year. The competition includes large and small science museums like the National Air and Space Museum in Washington D.C. and the University of Alaska Museum of the North in Fairbanks. Voting continues through February 10th and the winner will be announced on February 19th.
Tags
News Wild Center
Pat Bradley
See stories by Pat Bradley
Related Content
Load More