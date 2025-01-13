Wild Center nominated in best science museum poll

For the third year in a row, The Wild Center in Tupper Lake, New York has been nominated as Best Science Museum in a nationwide newspaper’s poll.

USA Today annually asks its readers to vote on the Ten Best in several different categories. Four travel writers and bloggers have nominated 20 museums across the country for readers to select as the Best Science Museum. Last year The Wild Center won and it’s nominated again this year. The competition includes large and small science museums like the National Air and Space Museum in Washington D.C. and the University of Alaska Museum of the North in Fairbanks. Voting continues through February 10th and the winner will be announced on February 19th.