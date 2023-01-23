Wild Center nominated for Best Science Museum award

The Wild Center in Tupper Lake is among the nominees for a readers’ choice Best Science Museum award.

USA Today is asking its readers to vote in a number of areas including best science museum in the nation.

The list of 20 nominees chosen by a panel of travel experts includes some of the largest science museums in the country like the American Museum of Natural History in New York City, the Chicago Field Museum and the Kennedy Space Center.

As of Monday, The Wild Center in Tupper Lake was second on the voting leaderboard.

Voting closes on February 13th.

