The Wild Center a finalist for national award

The Wild Center in Tupper Lake is a finalist for the National Medal for Museum and Library Service.

The medal is the highest award given to museums and libraries and recognizes an “extraordinary and innovative” impact in their community.

Wild Center exhibits include outdoor experiences such as Wild Lights and the Wild Walk. The center also hosts the regional Youth Climate Program.

The Wild Center and the Children’s Museum of Manhattan are the only finalists from New York among the 30 nationwide.

The national winners will be announced in June.