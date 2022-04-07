© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
All Things Considered

The Wild Center a finalist for national award

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published April 7, 2022 at 10:15 PM EDT
Wild Center in Tupper Lake
Pat Bradley
/
WAMC
The Wild Center in Tupper Lake (file)

The Wild Center in Tupper Lake is a finalist for the National Medal for Museum and Library Service.

The medal is the highest award given to museums and libraries and recognizes an “extraordinary and innovative” impact in their community.

Wild Center exhibits include outdoor experiences such as Wild Lights and the Wild Walk. The center also hosts the regional Youth Climate Program.

The Wild Center and the Children’s Museum of Manhattan are the only finalists from New York among the 30 nationwide.

The national winners will be announced in June.

Tags

News Wild CenterWild WalkAdirondack Youth Climate SummitNational Medal for Museum and Library Service
Pat Bradley
See stories by Pat Bradley
Related Content
Load More