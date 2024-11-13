Vermont Governor Phil Scott discusses election results and flood recovery during weekly briefing

Vermont Governor Phil Scott held his first weekly press conference today since Election Day. Before focusing on the state’s continuing flood recovery, the Republican talked about his hopes for the upcoming legislative session following the loss of the Democratic supermajority.

Governor Scott began his briefing thanking Vermonters for trusting him and electing him to a fifth two-year term. But he felt the most important election results were the legislative races, which saw Democrats lose their supermajority.

“Vermonters had their pocketbooks in mind when they overwhelmingly voted for change and more balance because they can no longer afford the direction the majority had set,” Scott said. “So even though Democrats still have a clear majority in the House and Senate, I’m pleased to see more moderate legislators coming to Montpelier.”

Scott acknowledged that the national election has raised concerns for many Vermonters about a new Trump administration.

“He won a fair election and we have to respect the will of the voters. So for the sake of our country we need to tamp down the division and fear and we need to at least give him the opportunity to do better and do the right thing. And, like I did in my first term, I won’t hesitate to protect Vermonters and our rights if that becomes necessary,” assured Scott. “But if those of us who didn’t vote for him immediately go into attack mode that’s only going to further divide us and we desperately need to heal our fractured country.”

Scott, a Republican, is not a Trump supporter and voted for Vice President Harris.

The Green Mountain State experienced devastating flooding in July and December of 2023 and July of this year. Scott focused much of his briefing on the continuing recovery.

“Last week we learned that for the July 2023 storm the federal funding share will now be 90 percent instead of 75 percent,” the Governor reported. We now get 90 percent reimbursement from the federal government. That’s good news for towns impacted by the July 2023 storm. This change will bring us tens of millions more in public assistance over the course of this recovery. I want to reiterate this was for 2023, not 2024.”

Forest fires are erupting throughout the Northeast and burn bans are currently in effect in four southern Vermont counties: Bennington, Rutland, Windham and Windsor. Vermont Department of Forest Parks and Recreation Commissioner Danielle Fitzko cautioned all Vermonters to remain vigilant as the fire danger across the Northeast and parts of Vermont remains high.

“Regardless of your location in Vermont we discourage any open outdoor debris burning at this time until there is snow on the ground or significant rainfall,” advised Fitzko. “Most wildland fires in Vermont are human caused. Please be fire aware during this heightened risk.”

About two-thirds of Vermont is currently listed as abnormally dry or in moderate drought conditions.