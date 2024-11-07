Vermont incumbent Lieutenant Governor concedes race

The closest race in Vermont on Tuesday was for Lieutenant Governor. The incumbent lost and Thursday morning conceded the race during an appearance on WVMT radio.

Unofficial results show that Republican John Rodgers, a former Democratic state lawmaker who switched parties in May, defeated incumbent Democrat/Progressive David Zuckerman 46 to 44 percent. Speaking with Morning Drive host Kurt Wright, a former Burlington Councilor and House Representative, Zuckerman said he would not seek a recount and had spoken with Rodgers.

“I did tell him congratulations, you know, he has won the race,” Zuckerman says.

“So you have conceded?” asks Wright.

“I have conceded to John,” confirms Zuckerman.

Because the race did not pass a 50 percent winning threshold, the state legislature will have to decide the race.

