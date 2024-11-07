© 2024
Vermont incumbent Lieutenant Governor concedes race

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published November 7, 2024 at 1:35 PM EST
Former state Senator John Rodgers (left) won the Lieutenant Governor's race over incumbent David Zuckerman
The closest race in Vermont on Tuesday was for Lieutenant Governor. The incumbent lost and Thursday morning conceded the race during an appearance on WVMT radio.

Unofficial results show that Republican John Rodgers, a former Democratic state lawmaker who switched parties in May, defeated incumbent Democrat/Progressive David Zuckerman 46 to 44 percent. Speaking with Morning Drive host Kurt Wright, a former Burlington Councilor and House Representative, Zuckerman said he would not seek a recount and had spoken with Rodgers.

“I did tell him congratulations, you know, he has won the race,” Zuckerman says.

“So you have conceded?” asks Wright.

“I have conceded to John,” confirms Zuckerman.

Because the race did not pass a 50 percent winning threshold, the state legislature will have to decide the race.
