All Things Considered

Plattsburgh voters choose new mayor

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published November 6, 2024 at 12:20 AM EST
Wendell Hughes
Plattsburgh Mayor-elect Wendell Hughes

Democrat Wendell Hughes will be the next mayor of Plattsburgh, New York.

Hughes’ win was announced by fellow county legislator Bobby Hall.

“I give you the mayor of the city of Plattsburgh!”

Unofficial results show Hughes won the race over Republican Don Kasprzak 54 to 45 percent. He says his win feels surreal.

“I’m just amazed. It’s almost surreal still right now. I’m just, I’m in shock. I mean thank you, you know, thank you to everybody in the city of Plattsburgh and I won’t let you down.”

Hughes will take office in January. He will replace Democrat Chris Rosenquest who decided not to run for a second four year term.
