Westchester County Exec. George Latimer defeats New York Rep. Jamaal Bowman in 16th district Democratic primary

Hughes wins Plattsburgh mayoral primary, current mayor loses common council race

Published June 25, 2024 at 10:14 PM EDT
Clinton County Legislator Wendell Hughes won Tuesday’s Democratic mayoral primary in Plattsburgh, beating Clinton County Assistant District Attorney Dan Lennon.

Current Mayor Chris Rosenquest decided not to seek a second term, instead choosing to run for the Ward 3 seat on the Common Council. But he was beaten Tuesday by fellow Democrat and incumbent Elizabeth Gibbs.

Hughes moves on to face former mayor Don Kasprzak, a Republican, and independent Iris Cain in November’s general election for mayor.
