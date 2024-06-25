Wendell Hughes wins Plattsburgh Democratic mayoral primary

Voters in Plattsburgh’s Democratic primary have chosen a veteran county legislator to run for mayor in the general election.

The only primary races in Clinton County were Democratic city races for two council seats and the mayoral post.

Current Clinton County Legislator Wendell Hughes and Clinton County Assistant District Attorney Dan Lennon were on the ballot after Democratic Mayor Chris Rosenquest decided not to run for a second term.

Hughes won the primary, 57 percent over Lennon’s 41 percent. Hughes says he is humbled to win.

“I’m happy," Hughes said. "I mean the turnout was very low. Turnout is always an issue in these. It’s what always scares you is the turnout. You know and I’ve just got to thank everybody for getting out and voting today whether they voted for me or not.”

Lennon stopped by the Hughes watch party to offer congratulations.

“What a campaign, you’re a good opponent," Lennon told Hughes. "Good luck. If you need any help in the general let me know.”

Hughes now faces Republican former mayor Don Kasprzak in the general election.

In the two Common Council primaries Ward 3 incumbent Elizabeth Gibbs won a primary challenge from Mayor Rosenquest 69 to 30 percent. In Ward 6, incumbent Jeff Moore lost to newcomer Amy Collin, who notched 56 percent of the vote.

