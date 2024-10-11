Vermont candidates for governor debate

The candidates for governor of Vermont debated Thursday night.

Republican Governor Phil Scott is seeking his fifth two-year term. During the debate hosted by VT Digger, he reiterated many of the policies and programs he has struggled to implement, saying the Democratic supermajority in the legislature has forestalled any progress.

Democratic challenger Esther Charlestin has served on the Middlebury Selectboard and is chair of the Vermont Commission on Women. This is her first run for statewide office and she often echoed policy supported by Democratic state leaders.

The state Public Utility Commission is required to create a Clean Heat Standard to achieve the greenhouse gas emissions mandated in the state’s Global Warming Solutions Act. Moderator and VTDigger managing editor Neil Goswami asked Charlestin if she supports that standard.

“I support any effort that gives Vermonters the option to not only either if they want to use oil they can, but also if they can use heat pumps they can as well,” Charlestin said. “So options is what I support.”

“So you don’t have a specific alternative proposal to the Clean Heat Standard?” asked Goswami.

“Whatever gives Vermonters options,” replied Charlestin.

Incumbent Scott is opposed to the Clean Heat Standard.

"The PUC looks like their secondary recommendation will be a carbon tax. They call it something different but it’s a carbon tax and I won’t support that,” asserted Scott. “I won’t support, that’s regressive. That will hurt the very people they’re trying to help. And we just need to get creative, move forward. Heat pumps and some of the monies that we’ve put forward to help move us in the direction of a carbonless society is the route to go. But it’s not going to happen overnight.”

The Vermont Senate in April voted down Scott’s appointment of Zoie Saunders as Secretary of Education. Scott then named her interim Secretary. Charlestin criticized that move.

“I do not agree with the Governor’s approach with the way he appointed Zoie Saunders,” stated Charlestin. “The Senate had a lot of letters come to them from the community with folks who were worried about her doing the job and representing public schools with limited public school experience. It was a hard hit and did not build comraderie amongst leaders. And so instead it just brought a lot more division.”

“The chair of the education, Senate Education Committee advocated for her. A Democrat advocated for her and called it politics at its worst,” asserted Scott. “So again I just completely discount that she doesn’t have the experience. It’s just that people didn’t want to give her a chance. Have you ever met her, Esther?”

“No, I haven’t had the pleasure,” replied Charlestin.

During a discussion on Scott’s record 52 vetoes, Charlestin clashed with the incumbent over his interactions with legislators.

“I believe in working with legislators from the beginning, sit, showing up, being at the table, having those hard discussions and not leading through veto,” Charlestin said.

“It will be a happy day for me when I don’t have to issue another veto, when they work with me, come to the table and solve problems instead of just forcing things through,” retorted Scott. “Think about this. Over a hundred bills were passed in 2024. Seventy-five of them passed in the last week of the 2024 session. Forty passed in the last day alone. Tell me, tell me those legislators were reading those bills and really knew what they were doing at that point. That’s what’s wrong here. It’s like it’s mismanaged and forced through. It’s something that they need to work on.”

The candidates were asked what they would do about high property taxes. Scott lamented lack of action by the legislature to address rising school costs.

“This is the question of the day and something that we do have to address and we tried to at the end of the session but that was all for naught,” recalled Scott. “I think that we need a five-year plan to freeze rates so that we can reinvest in kids. Because the money isn’t getting to the kids, right, it’s just getting sucked up in the system. The formula needs to be changed as well.”

“I question where does the money that we do have, where does it go?” pondered Charlestin. “And using property taxes to fund education, well that’s not sustainable. And our schools are not getting what they need. And so it’s important that we come up with a plan to fund education a different way.”

Early voting is underway in Vermont.

The general election is November 5th.