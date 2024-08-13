Charlestin, Zuckerman win Vermont primaries; Ct. GOP voters back Corey in Senate race

Results are in from Tuesday's party primaries in Vermont and Connecticut.

In the Republican primary for U.S. Senate in the Nutmeg State, Manchester businessman Matthew Corey defeated Beacon Falls Selectman Gerry Smith. Corey will face Democratic Senator Chris Murphy in November as Murphy seeks a third six-year term.

Murphy easily defeated Corey in 2018. Corey is looking to become Connecticut's first Republican Senator in more than four decades.

In the Democratic primary for Vermont governor, Ester Charlestin defeated activist Peter Duval and advances to November's election featuring four-term Republican Governor Phil Scott.

In the race for lieutenant governor, incumbent Democrat/Progressive David Zuckerman defeated Deputy Winooski Mayor Thomas Renner. On the GOP side, former Rutland County Republican Chair Gregory Thayer was defeated John Rodgers, who represented the Orleans County area as a Democrat in the statehouse.

Other statewide positions in Vermont were uncontested in Tuesday's primaries.

