WAMQ 105.1 FM, Great Barrington, is currently off the air for power work.

Amid ongoing sex abuse investigations, Miss Hall’s School fires teacher over unspecified inappropriate of technology

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published October 10, 2024 at 12:06 PM EDT
The main building of the Miss Hall's School campus in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.
The main building of the Miss Hall's School campus in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

WAMC News has learned that a Pittsfield, Massachusetts private school enmeshed in a sex abuse scandal has fired a teacher over what it describes as “unacceptable use of the school’s technology resources.”

Miss Hall’s School is at the center of multiple investigations into the conduct of former history teacher Matthew Rutledge, who was fired this spring after allegations of grooming, exploitation, and sexual abuse over decades from graduates of the all-girl boarding school.

In May, WAMC broke the news that the Berkshire District Attorney had also opened an investigation into a second teacher at the school, former physics teacher Edwin Eckel.

WAMC also broke the news in July that longtime school employee Dean of Students Sarah Virden had abruptly resigned. The school did not comment on the surprising move’s relationship to the investigations.
 
WAMC News has now obtained an email sent by Head of School Julia Heaton this week announcing that math teacher Matthew Labrador is no longer employed by the school. The message notes that his firing was “not related to any conduct directed at members of the school community,” and acknowledges that the news is both surprising and unsettling before offering resources to students dealing with the revelation.

Miss Hall's School Head of School Julia Heaton's message to the school community about Matthew Labrador's firing.
Miss Hall's School Head of School Julia Heaton's message to the school community about Matthew Labrador's firing.

Reached by WAMC, the school refused to comment on the matter and said that student wellbeing is always its top priority. It did not specify how Labrador inappropriately used school resources.
