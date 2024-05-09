© 2024
Berkshire DA issues call for survivors, witnesses to report “potentially inappropriate conduct” at or surrounding Miss Hall’s School community

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published May 9, 2024 at 4:10 PM EDT
The Miss Hall's School campus in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.
Josh Landes
/
WAMC
The Miss Hall's School campus in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

With multiple sexual abuse allegations under investigation, the Berkshire District Attorney has issued a public call for survivors and witnesses to report misconduct at a Pittsfield, Massachusetts private all-girls boarding school.

This spring, at least five students at Miss Hall’s School have come forward to allege sexual abuse at the hands of former history teacher Matthew Rutledge, who taught at the school for over 30 years beginning in the early 90s. As first reported by WAMC, Berkshire District Attorney Timothy Shugrue is now investigating a second former faculty member at Miss Hall’s, Edwin Eckel, who taught at the school from 2012 to 2018. On Thursday, his office released the following statement to the community:

“There have been reports in the media of potentially inappropriate conduct at or surrounding the Miss Hall’s School’s community. If you feel you were a victim, witness or have any information to provide about these reports, please call the Pittsfield Police Department Detective Bureau at 413-448-9706 and leave a message with your name and a call back phone number.”

Miss Hall’s School has pledged to cooperate with law enforcement as the investigations continue.
Tags
News Miss Hall's School
