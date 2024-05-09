As sex abuse allegations mount against Rutledge, Berkshire DA investigating a second former faculty member at Miss Hall’s School

Since late March, five former Miss Hall’s School students have alleged that now resigned history teacher Matthew Rutledge sexually abused them during his 30-plus year tenure. Interviews by WAMC with multiple Miss Hall’s attendees during that period revealed a campus culture where student-teacher relationships were common knowledge, as was fear for retaliation for speaking out. Those claims are the heart of multiple investigations, including one by Berkshire District Attorney Timothy Shugrue. Miss Hall’s has agreed to cooperate with authorities.

On Thursday, WAMC reported that Shugrue’s office is also investigating former physics teacher Edwin Eckel, who taught at Miss Hall’s between 2012 and 2018 and served as a dorm affiliate and science department chair per his LinkedIn page.

Josh Landes / WAMC A screenshot of Edwin Eckel's LinkedIn page taken on May 9th, 2024.

The DA’s office would not confirm any more details of the investigation. He now works at St. Johnsbury Academy in Vermont, where, according to the private school’s website, he teaches science. When reached by WAMC, Miss Hall’s School said it would continue to cooperate with law enforcement investigations but would not comment on specific claims.

WAMC has reached out to Eckel and St. Johnsbury Academy for comment.