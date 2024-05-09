© 2024
As sex abuse allegations mount against Rutledge, Berkshire DA investigating a second former faculty member at Miss Hall’s School

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published May 9, 2024 at 3:11 PM EDT
Edwin Eckel's listing on the St. Johnsbury Academy faculty and staff directory as of May 9th, 2024.
St. Johnsbury Academy
/
Provided
Edwin Eckel's listing on the St. Johnsbury Academy faculty and staff directory as of May 9th, 2024.

After news broke this spring about allegations of sexual abuse against a former faculty member at a private all-girls boarding school in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, WAMC News has learned that a second teacher is now also being investigated by the Berkshire District Attorney’s office.

Since late March, five former Miss Hall’s School students have alleged that now resigned history teacher Matthew Rutledge sexually abused them during his 30-plus year tenure. Interviews by WAMC with multiple Miss Hall’s attendees during that period revealed a campus culture where student-teacher relationships were common knowledge, as was fear for retaliation for speaking out. Those claims are the heart of multiple investigations, including one by Berkshire District Attorney Timothy Shugrue. Miss Hall’s has agreed to cooperate with authorities.

On Thursday, WAMC reported that Shugrue’s office is also investigating former physics teacher Edwin Eckel, who taught at Miss Hall’s between 2012 and 2018 and served as a dorm affiliate and science department chair per his LinkedIn page.

A screenshot of Edwin Eckel's LinkedIn page taken on May 9th, 2024.
Josh Landes
/
WAMC
A screenshot of Edwin Eckel's LinkedIn page taken on May 9th, 2024.

The DA’s office would not confirm any more details of the investigation. He now works at St. Johnsbury Academy in Vermont, where, according to the private school’s website, he teaches science. When reached by WAMC, Miss Hall’s School said it would continue to cooperate with law enforcement investigations but would not comment on specific claims.

WAMC has reached out to Eckel and St. Johnsbury Academy for comment.
Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018, following stints at WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Western Massachusetts, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. His free time is spent with his cat Harry, experimental electronic music, and exploring the woods.
