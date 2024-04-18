Berkshire DA opens investigation into Miss Hall’s School sex abuse allegations

Three students at Miss Hall’s School have officially lodged claims that now resigned history teacher Matthew Rutledge, who taught at the school for over 30 years, subjected them to predatory sexual abuse and grooming. Their attorney is Eric MacLeish, who has represented students with similar claims at other private schools as well as victims of Boston area Catholic clergy.

“There were complaints about Rutledge going way, way back," MacLeish told WAMC. "Nothing was done. I think in 2023, some of his duties were curtailed after alumni went to the head. But this guy was allowed to basically engage in predatory conduct and feast on these students, these students who are really, ideal victims for someone who's charismatic as Mr. Rutledge. And they were severely damaged. I mean, there's carnage here.”

Through a spokesperson, DA Timothy Shugrue confirmed his office was investigating the claims but refused any further comment.