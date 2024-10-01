Victim in fatal Stockbridge hit-and-run identified

According to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, Franklin Ripley was found in Stockbridge Saturday morning. His body was spotted on the side of Route 102 by a passing motorist around 6:44 am. He was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

The DA’s office says that evidence recovered from the scene includes parts of a car, and that Ripley appears to have been riding on an electric scooter when he was hit. The unidentified motorist responsible for the collision fled the scene.

No arrests have been announced. An investigation is ongoing.

