WANC 103.9 Ticonderoga will be off the air frequently to allow for tower climbers to safely complete extensive work. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience during this time.

Victim in fatal Stockbridge hit-and-run identified

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published October 1, 2024 at 12:37 PM EDT
The Red Lion Inn in the heart of downtown Stockbridge, Massachusetts.
Joe Mabel
/
Wikipedia
The Red Lion Inn in the heart of downtown Stockbridge, Massachusetts.

A 72-year-old man killed in a hit-and-run in Stockbridge, Massachusetts this weekend has been identified.

According to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, Franklin Ripley was found in Stockbridge Saturday morning. His body was spotted on the side of Route 102 by a passing motorist around 6:44 am. He was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

 The DA’s office says that evidence recovered from the scene includes parts of a car, and that Ripley appears to have been riding on an electric scooter when he was hit. The unidentified motorist responsible for the collision fled the scene.

No arrests have been announced. An investigation is ongoing.
Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018, following stints at WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Western Massachusetts, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. His free time is spent with his cat Harry, experimental electronic music, and exploring the woods.
