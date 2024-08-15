Vermont delegation prepares for the Democratic National Convention

Vermont delegates to next week’s Democratic National Convention are getting ready for what one expects to be one of the most unique political conventions ever.

When Vermont’s delegation was selected last spring, it was anticipated that Joe Biden would be the Democratic presidential nominee. Hancock, Vermont Democrat Samantha Sheehan will be attending her first convention.

“So much has happened since then and this has become one of, if not the most historic and sort of unusual national conventions ever and I feel so fortunate and excited that I get to be there with the delegation for it to happen,” said Sheehan.

Vermont Democratic Party Chair David Glidden notes that Vermont is sending one of the youngest delegations to Chicago.

“This is a little bit going into the unknown. This is for many of us our first convention, that includes myself. And this is the first in-person convention in eight years, because of course 2020 was virtual convention. So this is very new for a lot of folks,” noted Glidden. “But we are expecting some fantastic speeches during the primetime nighttime events at the United Center. We’re expecting some really exciting conversations and engagements in the caucuses and counsels throughout the day. And overall I think we’re hoping to bring back a lot of energy and ideas back to Vermont.”

The Vermont delegates voted to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris after President Biden withdrew from the race. Glidden brushed aside Biden’s decision and said he’s focused on what he calls incredible energy and excitement about the new ticket.

“I think people are really excited to have someone who is younger, this is a generational shift,” said Glidden. “To have the possibility of the first woman president particularly in a post-Roe era. And I’m also feeling deep engagement around economic issues.

“Well, David we’re in a fairly blue area. Are you getting that sense from other chairs across the country?” asked Bradley.

"Absolutely,” replied Glidden. “I recently spoke to my counterpart in Nevada and she was saying that she was seeing more excitement and bigger turnout than she’s ever seen. You know folks are deeply excited about the Harris/Walz ticket and not just in these deep blue places.”

Sheehan believes that the Harris/Walz ticket can maintain its momentum past the convention and win the general election against former President Donald Trump, who was nominated for a third time at last month’s Republican convention in Milwaukee.

“First of all early voting has already started in some states.” Sheehan continues, “And the campaign is aggressive. They are clear in their messaging. They’ve just ripped through this battleground tour so they’re getting out there. They’re talking to voters. They are articulating a vision for the future that I think people can feel really good about. And most importantly they’re just making it fun again.”

The Democratic National Convention begins Monday in Chicago.

