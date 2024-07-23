Massachusetts Democratic delegates line up behind Harris’ campaign

Democratic delegates across the Northeast are pledging support for Vice President Kamala Harris, backing her unanimously in some states within a day of President Biden endorsing her as he bows out of the presidential race. Delegates in Massachusetts were among those to switch and endorse Harris this week.



Massachusetts Democratic Party Chair Steve Kerrigan says the vote to endorse Harris Monday night was unanimous among delegates.

Delegates to the Democratic National Convention took part in a virtual meeting featuring Governor Maura Healey, hours after she endorsed Harris.

One delegate told WAMC that among other top Democrats on the call were U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, state Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell and state Treasurer Deborah Goldberg.

The theme, Kerrigan says, was unity.

“It was a great night for party unity and for this campaign. We were able to get all of our delegates on the phone, or at least the vast majority of them - and those who weren’t weighed already in writing - to, frankly, hear from some of our party leaders across Massachusetts, and then speak with one voice and endorse Vice President Kamala Harris as our candidate for president United States,” he said during a phone interview.

Other Northeastern states with Democratic delegates voting unanimously to endorse Harris ahead of the DNC convention in Chicago next month included Vermont and New Hampshire.

Speaking with WAMC on Tuesday, State Senator Adam Gomez of the Hampden district, a delegate, says by the end of Monday, Harris had amassed enough endorsements to put her past the 1,976 votes she needs.

“What we've been seeing across the nation is a complete unifying force - one-day, grassroots commitments of volunteerism and also contributions topping over $80 million for Kamala Harris,” he said.

Gomez says Sunday’s move to withdraw was a “steadfast decision” on Biden’s part.

A vocal supporter of Biden and a delegate, Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle said the announcement and subsequent endorsement of Harris was “well done” and that she is “100 percent behind Kamala Harris.”

Still, she says, learning that Biden was exiting the race was no less of a shock.

“I was stunned,” she said. “I felt like - we Democrats were getting ready for some kind of a realignment or new approach around the presidential campaign from the Biden/Harris administration. I certainly wasn't expecting a decision around like the president to step aside or not run as president. I knew it was kind of in the ether, but really, the announcement that I expected - was more virtual roll call versus would we wait for the actual convention.”

LaChapelle describes Harris as a well-vetted candidate who holds “the exact values and platform that Joe Biden has.

Kerrigan echoes that.

“There was a bit of a sadness when he announced because - I was excited to work hard to get him reelected - as I think he would have been, by the way - but then it was shifted to real excitement,” he said. “The way he spoke about his partner, the vice president, and what she could bring to the Oval Office was inspiring to a lot of us and that’s why I think folks who initially were thinking, ‘Oh, maybe we should have a longer process if this became the case,’ they quickly just turned and joined the Harris campaign because they understood that she has the leadership skills and the strength and the wisdom to lead us all through this campaign and through the next four years.”

Some 116 delegates from Massachusetts will be heading to Chicago for the convention, which starts Aug. 19.