New York League of Conservation Voters Education Fund, WAMC to host candidate forum for state Assembly's 109th district seat

The New York League of Conservation Voters Education Fund and WAMC/Northeast Public Radio are teaming up to host an Environmental Candidate Forum for New York’s 109th Assembly District on May 30, at The Linda, WAMC’s Performing Arts Studio, in Albany, New York.

Invitations have been extended to all candidates appearing on the ballot, with the following candidates confirmed so far:

Owusu Anane

Ginnie Farrell

Andrew Joyce

Alicia Purdy

Dustin Reidy

Gabriella Romero

The seat has been held by Patricia Fahy since 2013. Fahy – who is running for the New York Senate seat being vacated by the retiring Neil Breslin – has been an outspoken advocate for policies to protect New York’s environment and help the state meet its CLCPA goals and transition to a clean energy economy. Whichever candidate assumes her role in AD-109 will have big shoes to fill.

With WAMC’s Ian Pickus moderating, NYLCVEF President Julie Tighe and WAMC reporter Lucas Willard will be asking candidates questions that get at the heart of New Yorkers’ environmental concerns.

“We are proud to once again partner with the League to offer this forum, a service to listeners and voters in the district alike,” said WAMC’s Interim CEO Stacey Rosenberry.

“The most important thing we can do for the environment is vote, and it is absolutely critical that New Yorkers have the opportunity to hear directly from candidates so they can make informed decisions when they go to the polls, said Julie Tighe, President of the New York League of Conservation Voters Education Fund. “The League has a long history of hosting non-partisan candidate forums and we’re excited to partner with WAMC to bring together these candidates running for the 109th Assembly District.”

Event details

Location: The Linda, WAMC's Performing Arts Studio, Albany, New York

Date: May 30, 2024

Entry Time: Doors open at 2:15 p.m. Attendees should arrive by 2:30 p.m. to ensure entry. Broadcast Time: 3-4 p.m.

*Doors close for the live broadcast at 2:57 pm and no entry will be permitted after that point.

RSVP here:https://actions.nylcv.org/a/candidate-forum-ad-109

About the New York League of Conservation Voters Education Fund

The New York League of Conservation Voters Education Fund (NYLCVEF) educates, engages and empowers New Yorkers to be effective advocates on behalf of the environment — from clean energy and funding for parks, to solid waste and green buildings. For more information, visit www.nylcvef.org.

WAMC/Northeast Public Radio is a regional public radio network serving parts of seven northeastern states including New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Vermont, New Jersey, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania. Stations and translators are in 29 locations throughout the region. WAMC/Northeast Public Radio is a member of National Public Radio and an affiliate of Public Radio International.