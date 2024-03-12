Albany Common Councilor Owusu Anane among number of Democrats running for state Assembly’s 109th seat

Albany Common Councilor Owusu Anane is in the race for the 109th district New York state Assembly seat.

Anane, of the 10th ward, joins a crowded field of Democrats running for the seat being vacated by Pat Fahy, now running to replace 14-term Senator Neil Breslin, a fellow Democrat, in the 46th District.

While attending the University at Albany, Anane stepped into local politics, knocking on doors and volunteering for Barack Obama's presidential campaign in 2008.

"My senior year I had an opportunity to do an internship at the state capitol for then-Assemblymember Hakeem Jeffries, now Congressman Jeffries, and it really opened my eyes about how government can help everyday people," Anane said. "And I really got my start from there, again, involved with the community, particularly in the Pine Hills neighborhood, and also attending events and meetings. So in 2013, I decided to run, came a couple of votes short, I decided to run again in 2017. And were successful enough, been on the council ever since really advocating for the issues that the Pine Hills residents really care about."

Anane, a schoolteacher and small business owner, is the son of immigrants from Ghana. He wants to become the first person of color to represent the Albany area as a state legislator, and believes he’s "uniquely qualified" to succeed Fahy.

"As an educator, I see how our kids, particularly when it comes to education, need the resources, but also they need education to succeed, they need individuals who are committed to making sure that their path to success is met every single day," Anane said. "And I think as a small business owner, I know the challenge that small businesses are going to particularly post-COVID. But definitely want to see that some of these businesses, particularly in the city of Albany, who are struggling. Every other day we hear about a business closing. I want to be a champion for our small businesses. And for working families in this city and also to advocate for people in Guilderland and town of New Scotland."

Anane says if elected he'll follow the legislative example set by Fahy.

"I'm going to continue to advocate for more funding for the city of Albany and other municipalities in the district. Currently, the city of Albany received $15 million in aid to municipalities, I am going to advocate for $33 million to make sure that our local police officers and also our Department of General Services, they have the resources to make sure that everyone is safe, and our quality of life is addressed. I will continue to be a champion for more funding for the city of Albany and other municipalities within the 109th Assembly district. I know that the assemblywoman has been passionate about the 787. I was the first council member to write a resolution in support of the assemblywoman's endeavors to actually have our access to our waterfront back. I feel like it's a racial justice issue, but it's also an economic opportunity for our city of Albany and we need to make sure that we have full access to our waterfront," said Anane.

The Democratic primary is June 25th.

Other candidates in the field include fellow-councilors Gabriella Romero of the 6th Ward, Sergio Adams of the 7th, Jack Flynn of the 8th and Ginnie Farrell of the 13th. Two Albany County Legislators are also running: Andrew Joyce of the 9th and Dustin Reidy of the 30th. Republican candidate Alicia Purdy has also filed to run.

Republican Ted Danz is running against Fahy in the Senate race.