Julia Long joins race for New York state Assembly’s 109th district seat

Another candidate has the crowded field in the Democratic primary race for the New York state Assembly’s 109th district seat.

The 109th district seat is being vacated by Pat Fahy, who has opted to run for fellow-Democrat Neil Breslin's 46th district Senate seat after Breslin decided to retire after 14 terms.

Julia Long has had her eye on the seat but was temporarily sidelined when the race began. “When the position first opened up, when it was announced that Senator Breslin was going to retire, it piqued my interest. And I wanted to speak with my community first, to learn the issues that were important to them, and to learn if they would in fact support me as their representative. But then shortly after speaking with my community, I attended a flag football tournament, and I got the flu and strep throat. So when I recovered, it was like the beginning of March, I was too late to receive the matching campaign finance funds. And so I just moved forward with the campaign without receiving any funding from any source,” said Long.

Long was born and raised in Albany. She says her experience working in both houses of the state legislature as an aide and a stint as a legislative director sparked her desire to run for office.

“I participated in three-way budget negotiations with the Senate, the Assembly and the governor's office. And then when I was an operations manager in the New York State Assembly another supervisory position, I did many of the same things surrounding the budget and legislation. So what I bring to the table is experience. And that's experience in state government. And, to me experience matters in these trying times. And connection to my community is paramount, something that has been missing from the 109th Assembly District,” Long said.

Long, the founder & Executive Director of The Alternative to Economic and Housing Displacement in Albany, sees housing and business development as among the top concerns facing the 109th.

"The status quo of Albany has got to go, where nepotism rules. So many great minds, awesome ideas and entrepreneurs who don't get the chance to flourish, to contribute positively to society," said Long. "And we know that when people feel left out, unheard, not valued, or not getting the opportunity to contribute to society and care for their dependent children, they become a burden on society. And with the economy what it is we need all hands on deck to contribute to the economy of New York so that our economy grows, we need to bring business back."

Long says community members she's spoken with feel immigration and housing overshadow one of Fahy's major projects, the re-imagining of I-787, the highway that runs along the Hudson River. She adds the variety of candidates running for the 109th seat present voters with choices: different ideas, perspectives and opportunities.

The Democratic primary is June 25th.

Other candidates in the field include Albany Common Councilors Gabriella Romero of the 6th Ward, Jack Flynn of the 8th, Owusu Anane of the 10th and Ginnie Farrell of the 13th. Two Albany County Legislators are also running: Andrew Joyce of the 9th district and Dustin Reidy of the 30th. Charles "Obar" Robinson of Albany has also filed to run, as well as Republican candidate Alicia Purdy.