Some changes in crowded field for New York state Assembly’s 109th district seat

Two candidates have joined the crowded field in the race for New York state Assembly’s 109th district Assembly seat and two have dropped out.

The 109th district seat is being vacated by Pat Fahy, who has opted to run for fellow-Democrat Neil Breslin's 46th district Senate seat after Breslin decided to retire after 14 terms.

With the June 25th Democratic primary approaching, the candidates have been busy fundraising and knocking on doors. Most concluded their petitioning efforts reporting well over the required number of signatures.

Albany Common Councilor Jack Flynn is from the 8th ward. "I submitted my petitions last Tuesday," Flynn said. "So as of Friday night, I became an official candidate because nobody challenged my petitions and I got almost three times the amount. So that was the first phase of the campaign, to get on the ballot. Two days ago I had a fundraiser, did pretty well on that. So now the campaign is fundraising, door to door, meet and greets, house parties, and wearing out a lot of my sneakers."

Flynn filed too late to qualify for public campaign financing, which has boosted the coffers of several of the other candidates including 6th ward Albany Common Councilor Gabriella Romero, an attorney in the Albany County Public Defender's office, who’s running on both Democratic and Working Families Party lines. Romero says she has hit the maximum number of donations to receive the full $175,000 payout next month.

"I'm personally just feeling the energy of this movement and the energy of people in this district that are excited about this type of campaign, this type of grassroots campaign, and it's really, really, it's been so invigorating over the past petitioning period, talking to so many people at their door," Romero said.

Albany County Legislator Dustin Reidy of the 30th district has also been out and about. "It's been a very positive response. So far, I think the numbers show the support behind my campaign. And I'm just very excited to keep the campaign going into this next, the next phase of talking to more and more voters."

Albany County Legislator Andrew Joyce of the 9th District is also running, but could not be reached for comment. On Facebook he says his petitions are filed and he expects to receive "a major endorsement" soon.

Albany Common Council Majority Leader Ginnie Farrell of the 13th ward says she has been canvassing. "...obviously going to continue fundraising and continue to talk about my experience in both the Assembly and in the greater community. Having worked for Pat Fahy, I know the district and I'm excited to continue to have these conversations," Farrell said.

Albany Common Councilor Sergio Adams of the 7th ward and Albany County Legislator Sam Fein of the 6th district have dropped out of the race.

Fein pulled out in late February. Adams says he gathered the needed signatures but decided to step back and has appeared on literature supporting 10th ward Albany Common Councilor Owusu Anane's bid for the seat. Anane says he's making a strong showing among voters concerned about housing and the econony.

"Albany residents know that I've been there fight on the common council," said Anane. "And with their help we will make history in the 109th Assembly district being the first Black Assemblymember ever elected in the Capital Region."

Two other Black candidates have joined the race. Obar Robinson could not be reached for comment. Julia Long has worked in both houses of the state legislature.

“What I bring to the table is experience and that's experience of state government. And, to me experience matters in these trying times. And connection to my community is paramount, something that has been missing from the 109th Assembly district."

Republican Alicia Purdy has also filed to run.

Republican Ted Danz is running in the Senate race.